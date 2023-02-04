Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dunlap passed in a 47-44 victory at Washington's expense for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Dunlap faced off against Canton . For a full recap, click here. Washington took on East Peoria on January 28 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap.

