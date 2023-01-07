Dunlap mollywopps Bloomington 56-26

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Dunlap's performance in a 56-26 destruction of Bloomington on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Dunlap drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 35-15 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Dunlap roared to a 48-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-6 points differential.

