Dunlap mollywopps Bloomington 56-26

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Dunlap's performance in a 56-26 destruction of Bloomington on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Dunlap drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.
The Eagles opened an immense 35-15 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.
Dunlap roared to a 48-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-6 points differential.
In recent action on December 29, Bloomington faced off against Rock Island and Dunlap took on Peoria on December 29 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
