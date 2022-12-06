Dunlap mollywopps Bartonville Limestone 66-41

Dunlap stomped on Bartonville Limestone 66-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 6.
The last time Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone played in a 49-46 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
