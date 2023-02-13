Dunlap survived Peoria Richwoods in a 46-40 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 7, Dunlap faced off against Metamora . Click here for a recap. Peoria Richwoods took on East Moline United Township on February 7 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.