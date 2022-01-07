Dunlap escapes close call with Bartonville Limestone 49-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Dunlap wore a victory shine after clipping Bartonville Limestone 49-46 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 27, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Dunlap took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.