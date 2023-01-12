 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley sprints past Colfax Ridgeview 44-30

Colfax Ridgeview was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Downs Tri-Valley prevailed 44-30 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Colfax Ridgeview and Downs Tri-Valley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Colfax Ridgeview High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Colfax Ridgeview took on Lexington on January 2 at Lexington High School. For more, click here.

