Downs Tri-Valley rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45-28

Stretched out and finally snapped, Downs Tri-Valley put just enough pressure on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to earn a 45-28 victory on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

