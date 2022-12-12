Downs Tri-Valley ekes out victory against Fisher 55-53

With little to no wiggle room, Downs Tri-Valley nosed past Fisher 55-53 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
In recent action on December 5, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on December 7 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap
