Downs Tri-Valley comes up short in matchup with Tremont 57-38

Tremont stretched out and finally snapped Downs Tri-Valley to earn a 57-38 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Tremont and Downs Tri-Valley squared off with January 17, 2022 at Downs Tri-Valley High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Tremont took on Farmington on January 7 at Farmington High School. For results, click here.

