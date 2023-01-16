Downs Tri-Valley comes up short in matchup with Tremont 57-38

Tremont stretched out and finally snapped Downs Tri-Valley to earn a 57-38 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tremont and Downs Tri-Valley squared off with January 17, 2022 at Downs Tri-Valley High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Tremont took on Farmington on January 7 at Farmington High School. For results, click here.
