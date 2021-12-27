Down but not out; Morton beats back Bloomington 60-40

Bloomington dented the scoreboard first, but Morton responded to earn a 60-40 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Purple Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Potters 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Morton's offense moved to a 17-16 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

Morton's reign showed as it carried a 46-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

