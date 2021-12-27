Down but not out; Morton beats back Bloomington 60-40

Bloomington dented the scoreboard first, but Morton responded to earn a 60-40 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Purple Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Potters 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Morton's offense moved to a 17-16 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.
Morton's reign showed as it carried a 46-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Morton faced off against Metamora and Bloomington took on Galesburg on December 18 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
