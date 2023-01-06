Down but not out: Dunlap beats back Morton 59-38

Trailing after the first quarter, Dunlap roared to life in the first quarter of a 59-38 win over Morton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Morton faced off against Geneseo and Dunlap took on Peoria on December 29 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
