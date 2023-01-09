 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dieterich tops Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 49-32

Dieterich tipped and eventually toppled Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 49-32 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 9.

Last season, Dieterich and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared off with January 10, 2022 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 27, Dieterich faced off against Arcola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Toledo Cumberland on January 2 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

