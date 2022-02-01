 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Destination, victory: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tops Decatur Eisenhower 67-27

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated from start to finish in a resounding 67-27 win over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stomped on in front of Decatur Eisenhower 42-13 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's power showed as it carried a 57-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 28 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

