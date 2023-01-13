Destination, victory: Lincoln's fast burst dooms Mattoon 77-25

Lincoln controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 77-25 victory over Mattoon in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon faced off on January 14, 2022 at Lincoln High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Mattoon faced off against Charleston and Lincoln took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 7 at Lincoln High School. For results, click here.
