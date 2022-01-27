Destination, victory: Bloomington tops Urbana 52-22

Bloomington jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 52-22 win over Urbana in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
Bloomington roared in front of Urbana 35-17 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on January 20, Urbana faced off against Mattoon and Bloomington took on Peoria on January 20 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
