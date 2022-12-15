Des Plaines Willows flies high over Chicago Prosser 60-32

Des Plaines Willows showed top form to dominate Chicago Prosser during a 60-32 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Des Plaines Willows and Chicago Prosser played in a 49-12 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Des Plaines Willows faced off against Chicago U-High and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Clemente on December 6 at Chicago Clemente Academy. For a full recap, click here.
