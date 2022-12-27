Des Plaines Willows finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Rowe-Clark 59-21

Des Plaines Willows' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Rowe-Clark 59-21 at Des Plaines Willows Academy on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Des Plaines Willows faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Rowe-Clark took on Chicago Noble on December 15 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy. Click here for a recap
