 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Des Plaines Willows engulfs Chicago Wolcott in flames 62-24

  • 0

Des Plaines Willows controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-24 victory over Chicago Wolcott during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 4, Des Plaines Willows faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Wolcott took on Lycée Français de Chicago on February 4 at Lycée Français de Chicago. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News