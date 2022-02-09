Des Plaines Willows engulfs Chicago Wolcott in flames 62-24

Des Plaines Willows controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-24 victory over Chicago Wolcott during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Des Plaines Willows faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Wolcott took on Lycée Français de Chicago on February 4 at Lycée Français de Chicago. For a full recap, click here.
