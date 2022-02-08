Des Plaines Willows earns narrow win over Chicago Morgan Park Academy 48-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Des Plaines Willows' direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Morgan Park Academy 48-41 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Des Plaines Willows faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park on January 28 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For more, click here.
