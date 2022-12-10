Des Plaines Willows collects victory over Chicago U-High 46-29

Des Plaines Willows dumped Chicago U-High 46-29 at Chicago U-High on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago U-High and Des Plaines Willows squared off with December 7, 2021 at Chicago U-High last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Chicago U-High squared off with Chicago Holy Trinity in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.