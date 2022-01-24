 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deland-Weldon smashes through Danville First Baptist Christian 55-10

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Deland-Weldon turned out the lights on Danville First Baptist Christian 55-10 on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 10 , Deland-Weldon squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

