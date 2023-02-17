BLOOMINGTON – The Lincoln High School girls basketball team isn’t an offensive juggernaut simply because it has deadly shooters.

A pressure defense that leads to high percentage shots ignites the Railsplitters and did so again Friday in the championship game of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.

Lincoln forced 34 Champaign Central turnovers and scored the game’s first 22 points on its way to a 74-37 victory at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

“The press is kind of our signature. It helps feed our defense,” said junior Becca Heitzig. “We always say let the defense be your offense, and that’s what we try to do.”

The second-ranked Railers moved to 32-0 and will face Mount Zion at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal of the Rochester Sectional.

“Lincoln is a defensive town,” said All-State junior guard Kloe Froebe. “Every game we’ve got to take pride in the Lincoln on the front of our jersey. Lincoln is defense. We work hard. Our defense leads our offense.”

Dominating start

Froebe was actually the last Railers’ starter to score as a Jenna Bowman 3-pointer and buckets from Tori Geriets, Taryn Stoltzenburg and Heitzig handed Lincoln a 9-0 advantage.

Froebe did score nine first-quarter points and Geriets six. Kennedy Ramshaw accounted for all seven of Champaign’s points as the Railers’ margin stood at 27-7.

Totaling 13 points and six rebounds in the second quarter alone, Froebe keyed Lincoln to a 49-16 halftime cushion.

The Maroons, who bowed out at 14-17, committed 11 turnovers in both the second and third quarters.

“My kids play such hard defense,” Railers coach Taylor Rohrer said. “They love to create their offense off of our defense. When we have the opportunity, we definitely like to get that easy layup and jump right back into our defense.”

Froebe effect

The 5-foot-9 Froebe finished with game highs of 33 points and nine rebounds. Yet her teammates do anything but stand around and watch when their star has the ball.

“A lot of us have played since we were like in second grade,” Heitzig said. “So we’ve had that chemistry, and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. That helps us play well together.”

“I could talk on and on about this team. Our chemistry is crazy,” said Froebe. “We’re all best friends. You may not believe me, but it’s true. It could be any girl on our team, and we know everything that’s going on in their lives.”

Heitzig scored 12 points and Geriets 10 in support of Froebe.

“Kloe is such a team player. She believes in her teammates,” Rohrer said. “She’s so good at creating things for her teammates. She gets them open looks, they make a couple shots and it opens her right back up. She knows that’s how you win basketball games.”

Love for/from Coach Al

Several Railers players called Hall of Fame Lincoln boys coach Neil Alexander over to pose for a picture with them and the regional championship plaque.

“We love Coach Al. He’s super supportive of the girls,” said Froebe. “He encourages his team to always come out to our games. It’s really nice to have that support from the boys and girls side.”

Decision coming

Froebe, who has scholarship offers from many Division I schools including Illinois State and Illinois, could announce her college commitment after the season is over.

“I’m really focusing on my in season right now. After the season — hopefully that’s not for a while — I’ll sit down and talk about it with my parents,” Froebe said. “I’ll visit a few more colleges and see where it goes from there. I do have a top few, but it’s always open. It’s really up in the air right now.”

By the numbers

Lincoln connected on just 4 of 18 attempts from 3-point range but were 27 of 43 (63 percent) inside the arc for an overall mark of 51 percent.

Champaign took 25 less shots because of its high number of turnovers and shot 42 percent (15 of 36).

Winthrop recruit Addy McLeod and Ramshaw scored 10 points each to top the Maroons.

