Deerfield severs Chicago Mother Mcauley's hopes 65-55

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Deerfield still prevailed 65-55 against Chicago Mother Mcauley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Deerfield faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Burbank St Laurence on January 10 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.