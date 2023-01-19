Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Tremont to play for girls McLean County/HOIC crown

BLOOMINGTON – The Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School girls basketball team earned a shot at its first McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament championship.

Tremont seized possession of the tournament’s traveling trophy from Eureka.

Next is a battle for the tournament crown for the Route 9 rivals after Thursday’s semifinals at Shirk Center.

Fourth-seeded Dee-Mack ended top seed Fieldcrest’s hopes of a second straight title with a 53-40 Chiefs’ victory behind freshman phenom Dalia DeJesus.

No. 2 seed Tremont then prevailed over No. 3 Eureka 51-43 despite Hornets’ senior Ellie Cahill setting the school’s career scoring record.

The Chiefs and Turks square off for the championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Fieldcrest and Eureka meet in a rematch of last year’s title game for third place at 1 p.m.

Dee-Mack-Fieldcrest

The Chiefs hiked their record to 21-3, matching the school record for wins in a season they set last year.

“It was a pretty awesome win,” Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightengale said. “I’m so excited for that first half defensive effort. Holding Fieldcrest to three field goals and 11 points, I’m not sure anyone has done that to that team.”

The Chiefs forced 12 Knights’ turnovers in the opening half as Fieldcrest sank just 3 of 17 shots from the floor.

DeJesus opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 23-11 Dee-Mack advantage. The 5-foot-11 DeJesus finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

“I try my best,” said DeJesus. “It’s really helpful everyone on my team is very supportive, and they don’t treat me like a freshman. That gives me the boost to do my job and take care of the ball.”

Nightengale has “never seen a freshman like her. She’s composed. She’s the biggest cheerleader for her teammates. She respects her teammates, and her teammates find her.”

Fieldcrest (19-3) welcomed the return of junior Kaitlin White from an ankle injury but finished at 32 percent from the floor (13 of 41), did not make a 3-pointer and totaled 22 turnovers.

“They outplayed us in every part of the game: offense, defense, 50-50 balls. The most important thing is they wanted it more,” Knights’ coach Mitch Neally said. “They were great on defense. They forced us to shy away from things. We’ve got to find a way to play better and want it more.”

Senior Carolyn Megow was a Fieldcrest bright spot with 23 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. White added nine.

Dee-Mack outrebounded the Knights 32-26 and received stellar play off the bench from Lexi Cottingham (13 points) and Mackenzie Knowles (11).

Tremont-Eureka

The Turks never trailed while moving to 18-6 and will play for its first tournament title since 2016.

“It took every single minute, every single second of this game to pull it off,” said Tremont coach Justin Wahls, whose team posed for pictures with the traveling trophy. “They knew they couldn’t just have a good game and beat a team like Eureka. They would have to have a great game to beat a team like Eureka.”

Senior Whitney Rumbold paced the Turks with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“It’s very exciting. We came in with a lot of energy and wanted it from the start,” Rumbold said. “It’s amazing to know we pulled it out and fought through everything.”

Eureka (18-6) trailed 23-14 in the second quarter but slashed that deficit to one as Cahill scored six points and Elena Lapp and Reagan Linder two each in the half’s final 49 seconds.

“We kind of let the cat out of the bag with our half court pressure,” said Hornets’ coach Jerry Prina. “We were trying to save that for the second half.”

A Reese Love 3-pointer was part of a 7-0 Tremont surge to open the second half.

“We talked about we have to get out early on them and make them chase us,” Prina said. “If you do that, you can pull them out of the zone. If not, they pack that zone in there and you’ve got to shoot your way out of it, and we just didn’t.”

Erin Pulliam chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tremont, while Love had 10 points.

Cahill, who led all scorers with 26 points, set the school scoring record with two second-quarter free throws. She surpassed Tessa Leman’s mark of 1,785 points and sits at an even 1,800.

“That’s really cool,” Prina said, “an amazing accomplishment.”

Sophia Musselman led Eureka with eight rebounds off the bench.

