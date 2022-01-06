Deer Creek-Mackinaw sprints past Heyworth 48-33

Deer Creek-Mackinaw dumped Heyworth 48-33 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Litchfield and Heyworth took on Decatur St Teresa on December 29 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.