Deer Creek-Mackinaw soars over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 63-22

Deer Creek-Mackinaw stomped on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 63-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 26.
In recent action on December 19, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Virden North Mac and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Pawnee on December 22 at Pawnee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.