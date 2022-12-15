Deer Creek-Mackinaw soars over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 72-25

Deer Creek-Mackinaw recorded a big victory over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 72-25 at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland faced off against Earlville and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Eureka on December 8 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.