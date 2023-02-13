Deer Creek-Mackinaw's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-27 win over Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 6, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Manito Midwest Central . For more, click here. Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on January 31 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.