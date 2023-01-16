Deer Creek-Mackinaw overcomes Heyworth 43-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer Creek-Mackinaw called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-27 defeat of Heyworth on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth played in a 48-33 game on January 6, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Heyworth on January 5 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.

