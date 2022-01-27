Deer Creek-Mackinaw mows down Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-13

Deer Creek-Mackinaw dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-13 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on LeRoy on January 19 at LeRoy High School. For a full recap, click here.
