Deer Creek-Mackinaw girls storm to McLean County/HOIC championship

BLOOMINGTON – Holding an 18-win team to nine first-half points was a vivid illustration of the Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School girls basketball team’s defensive tenacity Saturday at Shirk Center.

When the Chiefs allowed just eight more points in the second half, they were champions of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament with a 52-17 win over Tremont.

“We pride ourselves on defense. The fact we led the last two games with our defense first makes us burst with pride,” Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightingale said. “It feels great. I’m so happy for these girls. They have put in blood, sweat and tears. They really deserve it.”

The fourth-seeded Chiefs (22-3) set a school-record for wins in a season while winning the tournament for the first time.

“It’s kind of hard to imagine. We worked our butts off all year long,” said senior Addison Swadinsky. “It feels great. I’m still shaking. It’s crazy.”

A Swadinsky 3-pointer handed the Chiefs a 13-5 lead that stood as the score through one quarter. Swadinsky scored seven of her team-high 14 points in the second quarter to help Dee-Mack carry a 25-9 advantage into halftime.

“I really give credit to our two seniors. They led in every aspect a captain can lead,” Nightingale said of Swadinsky and McKenna Carithers. “As sophomores, they only won three games in conference. They didn’t let that be an excuse ever. They battled. I’m extremely proud of those two girls.”

Carithers scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter and her rebound basket at the period’s buzzer handed Dee-Mack a 43-12 lead and trigged a running clock for the final quarter.

Dalia DeJesus, the Chiefs’ 5-foot-11 freshman, continued to shine with 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals.

Dee-Mack enjoyed a 30-19 rebounding edge and forced 24 Tremont turnovers.

“Our youngers players have stepped into huge roles. It’s crazy we could get it started, and the younger groups are going to keep carrying it on,” said Swadinsky. “This is what I dreamed of. I played with these girls for a long time, and they mean everything to me so this feels great.”

The second-seeded Turks (18-7) received team highs of seven points and eight rebounds from Whitney Rumbold.

The Chiefs shot 48 percent from the field and had 16 turnovers. Tremont hit just 7 of 29 shots for 24 percent.

Third place game

In a rematch of the 2022 championship game, Fieldcrest downed Eureka 56-48 for third place.

At 20-3, the Knights reached the 20-win mark for the fifth straight full season.

Ashlyn May paced Fieldcrest with 17 points. Carolyn Megow chipped in 14, Macy Gochanour 12 and Kaitlin White 10.

Eureka (18-7) received 19 points from Ellie Cahill and 12 from Ella Ausmus.

In other action

Fisher defeated Ridgeview 47-41 for the consolation championship

In the fifth-place game, Tri-Valley topped Heyworth, 54-29.

Photos: McLean County Tournament finals at Shirk Center