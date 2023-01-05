 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer Creek-Mackinaw dims lights on Heyworth 64-41

Deer Creek-Mackinaw lit up the scoreboard on January 5 to propel past Heyworth for a 64-41 victory at Heyworth High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action

Last season, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth squared off with January 6, 2022 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Heyworth faced off against Hillsboro and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Petersburg PORTA on December 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For results, click here.

