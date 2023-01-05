Deer Creek-Mackinaw dims lights on Heyworth 64-41

Deer Creek-Mackinaw lit up the scoreboard on January 5 to propel past Heyworth for a 64-41 victory at Heyworth High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action
