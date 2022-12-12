Deer Creek-Mackinaw darts by Colfax Ridgeview in easy victory 61-22

Deer Creek-Mackinaw delivered all the smoke to disorient Colfax Ridgeview and flew away with a 61-22 win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

