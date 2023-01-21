 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer Creek-Mackinaw controls the action and Tremont 52-17

Impressive was a ready adjective for Deer Creek-Mackinaw's 52-17 throttling of Tremont in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.

Last season, Tremont and Deer Creek-Mackinaw squared off with January 13, 2022 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Tremont faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Heyworth on January 16 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.

