Decatur St. Teresa records sound decision over Macon Meridian 49-42

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur St. Teresa passed in a 49-42 victory at Macon Meridian's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 4, Macon Meridian faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
