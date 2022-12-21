Decatur St. Teresa engulfs Hartsburg-Emden in point barrage 62-27

Decatur St. Teresa showed no mercy to Hartsburg-Emden, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 62-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 21.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Hartsburg-Emden 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 33-15 intermission margin at the Stags' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled to a 50-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-8 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.