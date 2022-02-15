Decatur MacArthur rains all over Chatham Glenwood 60-30

Decatur MacArthur showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chatham Glenwood 60-30 at Decatur Macarthur High on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the intermission.
In recent action on February 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on February 10 at Chatham Glenwood High School.
