Decatur MacArthur outlasts Springfield Southeast in topsy-turvy battle 60-46

Playing with a winning hand, Decatur MacArthur trumped Springfield Southeast 60-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Southeast faced off on February 5, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 21, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Normal in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.