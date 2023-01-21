 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Eisenhower secures a win over Springfield Lanphier 46-35

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Decatur Eisenhower will take its 46-35 victory over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News