Decatur Eisenhower secures a win over Springfield Lanphier 46-35

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Decatur Eisenhower will take its 46-35 victory over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
