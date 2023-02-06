Charleston got no credit and no consideration from Decatur Eisenhower, which slammed the door 64-14 at Decatur Eisenhower High on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 31, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Rochester . For a full recap, click here. Charleston took on Effingham on January 31 at Charleston High School. For results, click here.

