Country Club Hills Hillcrest tops Chicago Clark 47-33

Country Club Hills Hillcrest collected a solid win over Chicago Clark in a 47-33 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on January 16.
In recent action on January 7, Country Club Hills Hillcrest faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Clark took on Keokuk on January 2 at Chicago Clark High School. For more, click here.
