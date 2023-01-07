Country Club Hills Hillcrest edges Chicago Hope in tough test 39-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Country Club Hills Hillcrest wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Hope 39-38 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 29, Country Club Hills Hillcrest faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago Hope took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 3 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For results, click here.
