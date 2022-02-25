Convincing fashion: Okawville handles Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-27

Okawville earned a convincing 54-27 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in Illinois girls basketball action on February 25.
Recently on February 18 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Okawville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-23 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic.
