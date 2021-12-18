Convincing fashion: Normal handles Urbana 73-27

Normal painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Urbana's defense for a 73-27 win on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 11, Urbana faced off against Peoria Manual and Normal took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 11 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
