Convincing fashion: Melrose Park Walther Christian handles Chicago Josephinum 70-37

Melrose Park Walther Christian swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Josephinum 70-37 at Chicago Josephinum Academy on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Josephinum squared off with December 7, 2021 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Josephinum faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Christ the King on January 19 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For results, click here.
