 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Melrose Park Walther Christian handles Chicago Josephinum 70-37

  • 0

Melrose Park Walther Christian swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Josephinum 70-37 at Chicago Josephinum Academy on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Josephinum squared off with December 7, 2021 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Josephinum faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Christ the King on January 19 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News