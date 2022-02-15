Convincing fashion: Elmwood handles Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 66-12

Elmwood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-12 victory over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 15.

