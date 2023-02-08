Chicago Kenwood stomped on Chicago Taft 64-42 in Illinois girls basketball on February 8.

Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Taft faced off on January 27, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Taft faced off against Des Plaines Maine West . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Schurz on January 31 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.

