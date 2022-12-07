Convincing fashion: Chicago Kenwood handles Chicago Hyde Park 91-60

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Kenwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Hyde Park 91-60 Wednesday during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Hyde Park played in a 74-27 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 2, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Hyde Park took on Skokie Niles North on December 3 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

