Complete command: Minonk Fieldcrest thwarts all counters to defeat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 72-20

Minonk Fieldcrest offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with an all-around effort during this 72-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Minonk Fieldcrest's shooting took charge to a 47-6 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Granville Putnam County and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 6 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
