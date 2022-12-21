Complete command: Mahomet-Seymour dominates Rantoul Township in convincing showing 57-18

Mahomet-Seymour's river of points eventually washed away Rantoul Township in a 57-18 cavalcade on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mahomet-Seymour took on Eureka on December 15 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.
